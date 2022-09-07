Google confirms Pixel 7 series release date

After several leaks and speculation, Google has confirmed the Pixel 7 launch event. By the way, Google's mega event that will see a rush of launches will take place exactly one month after the launch of Apple's iPhone 14. Google confirmed in a blog that it would make the Pixel 7 lineup official on October 6. The lineup will include the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the long-awaited Google Pixel Watch. There will also be some additions to your Nest smart speakers.



When and where will the Google Pixel 7 event take place?



Google, in its blog, revealed that it is holding a face-to-face event in New York City, which the media will attend. The event will be streamed live on GoogleStore.com/events but will only be available to US, UK, and Australia users. However, people living outside of India can follow Google's social media accounts to get the latest updates on launches. The event will happen on October 6 at 7:30 p.m. IST.

What to expect from the Google launch event?

Google has mentioned that it will launch the long-awaited Pixel 7 series, including the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with the phones, Google will also lift the veil on the Google Pixel Watch, which has been under process from last two years. It was speculated that Google would launch the device at last year's Pixel 6 launch event, but the launch could not take place due to an alleged shortage of chips. Google also plans to expand the Nest line of smart speakers.

The Google Pixel 7 series will offer Android 13 out of the box; the next generation of Tensor will power it, Google's custom mobile chip, which is believed to provide personalized features for photos, videos, security and voice recognition.



Google's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, will also be unveiled at the event. The company is bringing together the help of Google and the health and fitness expertise of Fitbit under one roof. The smartwatch will run on Google's enhanced WearOS. The company has claimed that the Pixel Watch is designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well as the Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds.