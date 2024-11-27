Google connects Spotify to its AI assistant Gemini

Spotify is getting support for Google's Gemini extensions, which allow users to search for and play music using the generative AI assistant with natural language requests. The extension was first spotted in the Google app's code in June and is now rolling out to compatible Android devices, 9to5Google reports.

Gemini can play music found by song title, artist name, album name, playlist name, or for a specific activity, but currently it doesn't create playlists or radio stations on Spotify. Note: If you've already linked another music service, like YouTube Music, you'll need to verbally say (or type) which service you want Gemini to use as part of your initial request, and from there it will default to the last service you used. Spotify is the second non-Google app to get Gemini capabilities, following the launch of WhatsApp support in October.

How to Enable Spotify on Gemini

Google's support page for the extension explains that you'll first need to link your Spotify and Google accounts to enable it with Gemini Apps. You'll also need to enable Gemini Apps Activity, which can store your AI queries for up to 72 hours. You can't use the Spotify extension in Google Messages, the Gemini web app, or the Gemini app on iOS, and it only works if Gemini's language is set to English to begin with.



