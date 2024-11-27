Live
- Mamata Banerjee to attend Hemant Soren’s swearing-in ceremony
- JMM raises doubts on EVMs, claims party would have got more seats through ballot papers
- Sheohar MLA slams Chirag Paswan for not campaigning for Deepa Manjhi in bypoll
- 450 drug users rejoin families after recovery in Afghanistan
- Turkey neutralises nine PKK members in Iraq
- Manipur: Mobile internet suspended for two more days in nine districts
- Mangaluru Court Sentences Man to Jail for Contempt of Court
- Fijian police seize over 400 marijuana plants
- Sales under telecom PLI reach Rs 65,320 crore, exports at Rs 12,384 crore: Centre
- Seoul hit by heaviest snowfall in over 100 years causing injuries, traffic chaos
Just In
Google connects Spotify to its AI assistant Gemini
Once it's live on your account, you can find and play music from Spotify through Gemini on Android.
Spotify is getting support for Google's Gemini extensions, which allow users to search for and play music using the generative AI assistant with natural language requests. The extension was first spotted in the Google app's code in June and is now rolling out to compatible Android devices, 9to5Google reports.
Gemini can play music found by song title, artist name, album name, playlist name, or for a specific activity, but currently it doesn't create playlists or radio stations on Spotify. Note: If you've already linked another music service, like YouTube Music, you'll need to verbally say (or type) which service you want Gemini to use as part of your initial request, and from there it will default to the last service you used. Spotify is the second non-Google app to get Gemini capabilities, following the launch of WhatsApp support in October.
How to Enable Spotify on Gemini
Google's support page for the extension explains that you'll first need to link your Spotify and Google accounts to enable it with Gemini Apps. You'll also need to enable Gemini Apps Activity, which can store your AI queries for up to 72 hours. You can't use the Spotify extension in Google Messages, the Gemini web app, or the Gemini app on iOS, and it only works if Gemini's language is set to English to begin with.