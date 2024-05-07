Google Doodle: Google Observes Third Phase of Indian General Elections with Symbolic Doodle

Voting for the third phase of India's 18th general elections commenced at 7 am on Tuesday, encompassing 93 constituencies across 11 states and Union Territories. In acknowledgement of this significant democratic event, Google launched a special doodle on its homepage. The doodle replaced the usual logo with an image portraying an uplifted index finger marked with ink, symbolizing the essence of the electoral process in India.

The doodle serves not only as a celebratory gesture but also as a practical tool, as clicking on it directs users to search results pertaining to the latest updates on the ongoing elections in India.

Several prominent figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are contesting in this phase, vying for representation from various constituencies. With a total of 1351 candidates in contention and a considerable electorate of 17.24 crore individuals, including 8.39 crore females, this phase holds significant importance in shaping the country's political landscape.

However, concerns arise due to a noted decline in voter turnout during the previous phases of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Additionally, the impending threat of a severe heatwave poses challenges for both the electoral process and the voters themselves.

The states and union territories participating in this phase include Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Notably, the BJP has secured the Surat seat unopposed, adding an exciting dimension to the electoral dynamics.

As the electoral saga unfolds, each phase brings forth its unique challenges and aspirations. Through its doodle, Google not only celebrates the democratic spirit of India but also emphasizes the significance of active participation in the electoral process, thereby contributing to the nation's democratic fabric.