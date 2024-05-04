Google Doodle Honours Hamida Banu: India's Pioneering Female Wrestler

With a specially designed doodle, Google marked the anniversary of Hamida Banu's historic victory over renowned wrestler Baba Pahalwan in 1954. The artwork, crafted by Bengaluru-based guest artist Divya Negi, pays homage to Hamida Banu's groundbreaking achievements as India's first professional female wrestler.



Born into a family of wrestlers in the early 1900s near Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Hamida Banu, also known as the 'Amazon of Aligarh,' defied societal norms and became a trailblazer in the world of sports. Despite prevalent discouragement towards women's participation in athletics during her time, Hamida Banu's unwavering dedication propelled her to victory in over 300 competitions throughout the 1940s and 1950s.

Her triumph over Baba Pahalwan, a match that lasted merely 1 minute and 34 seconds, catapulted her to international acclaim, prompting the renowned wrestler to retire from professional wrestling. Hamida Banu's fearlessness and determination continue to be celebrated globally, with her legacy enduring as an inspiration for future generations.

Beyond her sporting prowess, Hamida Banu's willingness to challenge gender norms extended to her personal life. She openly challenged male wrestlers and even staked her hand in marriage against any who could defeat her. Her international victories, including a notable win against Russian wrestler Vera Chistilin, further solidified her status as a household name.

Hamida Banu's diet and training regimen throughout her career garnered widespread media attention, highlighting her dedication and discipline. Her remarkable achievements shattered stereotypes and paved the way for future generations of female athletes in India and beyond.

Google, in its blog, said, “Hamida Banu was a trailblazer of her time, and her fearlessness is remembered throughout India and across the world. Outside of her sporting accomplishments, she will always be celebrated for staying true to herself." Google's commemoration of Hamida Banu reminds us of her pioneering spirit and enduring legacy, inspiring individuals worldwide to pursue their dreams regardless of societal barriers.