Google Gemini May Soon Let Users Import Chat History from Other AI Platforms

Google appears to be working on a user-friendly feature that could make switching AI assistants far less disruptive. The company is reportedly testing a capability for its Gemini app that would allow users to import memory, preferences, and past conversations from other AI chatbots—helping them retain context instead of starting over.

The feature was discovered during an APK teardown conducted by Android Authority. Clues found in Gemini app version 17.11.54.sa.arm64 suggest the tool is currently in development and not yet accessible to the public. Such teardowns often reveal experimental features that may roll out more widely after testing.

How the feature may work

Reports indicate the system is being designed in two parts.

The first focuses on transferring personal context. Users would generate a structured prompt within another AI chatbot to extract stored information—such as their preferences, frequently used instructions, names, and other personalized details. The chatbot would then produce an output that users can paste directly into Gemini. This gives Gemini a foundational understanding of the user without requiring them to rebuild settings manually.

Because this method depends on indirect data transfer rather than a direct platform connection, there is a chance that some details may not migrate perfectly. Minor formatting differences or platform-specific memory structures could lead to partial data loss or inconsistencies.

The second part aims to restore conversation history. Users may be able to upload archived chat records in .zip format, with file sizes reportedly supported up to 5GB. After upload, Gemini could process these records to reconstruct prior discussions, allowing users to resume ongoing threads with continuity.

If implemented smoothly, this approach could remove one of the biggest barriers to switching AI services—the loss of accumulated context.

Easier platform switching

The potential feature may support transfers from widely used AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity. For users who rely heavily on conversational AI for work, study, or productivity, preserving historical interactions can significantly reduce friction.

Although Google has not officially confirmed a launch timeline, the move signals growing competition among AI providers to reduce switching costs and improve user retention.

Anthropic introduces similar capability

In a parallel development, Anthropic has introduced its own solution to simplify migration. The company now enables users to bring saved preferences and contextual instructions into Claude through a streamlined copy-paste workflow. By moving existing instructions into Claude’s memory system, users can continue conversations without rebuilding their setup from scratch.

This trend highlights how AI platforms are increasingly prioritizing portability and user convenience. As conversational assistants become deeply integrated into daily workflows, preserving digital memory is emerging as a critical feature—not just a bonus.

If Google proceeds with the rollout, Gemini users could soon enjoy a far more seamless transition experience when exploring competing AI ecosystems.