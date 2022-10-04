Google is coming back to the Indian market with Pixel 7 series

Google is returning to the Indian market with the Pixel 7 series. The Pixel 3 was the last flagship series to come to India, and Google is now bringing its Pixel 7 phones right away after skipping three major versions for this market. However, the exact release date and release details are still unknown. The search giant will officially announce the new set of Pixel phones in the global market on October 6, after which the devices will arrive in India. The Pixel 7 is expected to be priced in India below Rs 60,000, and the Pro variant will likely be available at a higher price. Here are five things about the Pixel 7 series that we already know.



Google Pixel 7 series coming soon in India: Details

-Google has already confirmed that its second-generation Tensor chipset will power its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. In its blog post, Google noted that "the first Pixels built with Tensor -- Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro -- are the fastest selling Pixel phones to date."

-The Pixel 7 series will retain the previous design. People will see a hole-punch display design on the front and a horizontal camera module on the back. There's no headphone jack, which isn't surprising considering smartphones have ceased to be offered with premium handsets.

-The teasers shared by Google reveal that the standard model will include a dual rear camera setup, while the Pro model will feature three cameras on the rear. The company claims that the new Pixel 7 series will offer "more detail" while "more focus" and "more magic" (erasing tool). In one of the teasers, Google has shown the level of quality and detail that the device's 4x optical zoom can offer.

-The Pixel 7 series will undoubtedly ship with Android 13 OS out of the box. Every year, Google launches new phones with the Android operating system. So, the same thing will happen this year too.

-The company will not include a charger in the retail box of the Pixel 7 series, considering that Google opted for a charger-free policy with the launch of the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6a, launched earlier this year, will not come with an adapter. So one will have to spend more on the charger.