Google Meet meetings can now be easily live streamed on YouTube

We have seen that during and after the pandemic, video calls have taken over office workspaces; now, Google Meet is rolling out the ability to stream meetings live on YouTube. Google Workplace admins can opt into public broadcasting for the business accounts they manage, including some security measures to ensure your weekly standup doesn't turn into an open mic.

The feature is available to most paid Workplace accounts: Enterprise tiers (Starter, Standard, and above), Education Plus, Teaching & Learning upgrade, and individual Workplace subscribers, as well as Google One Premium plan members in select countries. However, people on the most starter, base, legacy, or essential packages don't have access.

If you want to live stream a Google Meet session on YouTube, you'll need to apply in advance to have your YouTube channel approved. The approval process can take up to 24 hours. Users who need to change the duration of broadcasts and how long they can do so in their privacy settings, and a complete list of what is required for broadcasts to work is available on this support page.

This year Google Meet has seen a lot of changes, including combining Google Duo into a single hub for voice and video calls.

In June 2021, an update for teachers on Google Meet mentioned the ability to stream events like school board meetings on YouTube, and now it's becoming widely available (it could take up to a couple of weeks to be available for eligible accounts). Other features mentioned, such as improvements to meeting rooms and a "video lock" that allows hosts to turn off everyone's videos at once or mute everyone, have since been implemented.