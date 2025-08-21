Google Pixel 10 Lineup Brings Magnets, AI Features, and Durability Upgrades

Google has officially unveiled its much-anticipated Pixel 10 lineup, bringing a range of upgrades across design, performance, and AI integration. Like last year, the series includes four devices: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Each model introduces unique enhancements that may convince many to consider an upgrade.

Pixelsnap magnets and Qi2 wireless charging

One of the most notable changes is the introduction of Pixelsnap magnets, Google’s take on Apple’s MagSafe system. These built-in magnets ensure that Pixel 10 devices snap securely onto wireless chargers. To complement this, Google will also release official Pixelsnap accessories.

Wireless charging is also faster this year. The Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold are Qi2-certified, supporting charging speeds of up to 15W, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is Qi2.2-certified, offering up to 25W wireless charging. On top of this, the lineup also benefits from faster wired charging speeds, giving users more flexibility.

A third camera for the base Pixel

In a big win for photography enthusiasts, the base Pixel 10 now includes a 5x telephoto lens. Google claims it delivers “10x optical image quality” and “Super Res Zoom up to 20x.” However, there is a slight trade-off — while the telephoto addition is welcome, the main 48MP sensor and 13MP ultrawide lens are technically a step down from the Pixel 9’s 50MP main and 48MP ultrawide cameras.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s durability upgrade

Foldable phone fans will be pleased with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s IP68 rating, which means the device is both dust-tight and highly resistant to water. This is a significant improvement over the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s IPX8 rating and even surpasses Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, which carries an IP48 rating. With this upgrade, Google has taken a bold step in addressing long-standing durability concerns about foldable smartphones.

AI-powered experiences

AI continues to take centre stage in Google’s ecosystem, and the Pixel 10 lineup is no exception. The phones debut Magic Cue, a feature that proactively offers suggestions, such as displaying flight details when you’re on a call with an airline. Another addition, Camera Coach, helps guide users with tips to capture better photos in real time.

With magnets for wireless charging, durability boosts for foldables, enhanced camera options, and AI-driven tools, the Pixel 10 lineup appears to strike a balance between practicality and innovation.