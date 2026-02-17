Google Pixel 10a Launch Imminent: Specs, Price and Key Details Surface Ahead of Debut

Google is set to unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 10a this week, with the official launch confirmed for February 18. The device will go up for pre-orders across multiple markets on the same day, and India is expected to be among the key regions. While the company has teased the smartphone, several details regarding its specifications and pricing have already surfaced online, offering a clearer picture of what buyers can expect.

The Pixel 10a will succeed last year’s Pixel 9a, and interestingly, Google appears to be advancing its release timeline slightly in 2026. Although positioned as a mid-range offering in the Pixel lineup, early indications suggest that pricing could once again place it in the premium mid-segment category.

According to a leak shared by retailer WinFuture, the Pixel 10a may not differ dramatically from its predecessor in terms of core hardware. The base model, featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is reportedly priced at EUR 499 (approximately Rs 52,800). Meanwhile, the 256GB variant could retail for EUR 599 (around Rs 64,300). If these figures hold true, Indian pricing is likely to align closely with last year’s model.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10a is tipped to run on Google’s Tensor G4 chipset rather than the newer G5 processor introduced with the Pixel 10 series. The device is expected to be paired with 8GB RAM and offer up to 256GB of internal storage. While some may have anticipated the latest silicon, the Tensor G4 remains a capable processor, particularly when optimized with Google’s AI-driven features.

On the display front, the phone is rumored to feature a 6.3-inch OLED panel protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Connectivity may also see a slight upgrade, with support for Bluetooth 6 included. Charging speeds could witness a notable improvement as well, with reports suggesting 45W wired charging support—significantly higher than the 23W charging seen previously.

Despite retaining the same battery capacity as its predecessor, the Pixel 10a is said to be marginally thicker but lighter overall. In the camera department, Google is expected to stick with a familiar setup, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Given Google’s track record in computational photography, performance is likely to remain a strong selling point.

Software will continue to be a major highlight. The Pixel 10a is anticipated to ship with Android 16 out of the box, along with support for the Android 17 beta. Google is also expected to offer up to seven years of OS and security updates, reinforcing its long-term software commitment.

All official details, including confirmed India pricing and availability, will be revealed at launch within the next 48 hours.



