Google Pixel 10a Teased Ahead of Early Launch, Preorders Begin February 18

Google has officially lifted the curtain on the Pixel 10a, offering an early glimpse of its next affordable smartphone and signaling a quicker-than-usual launch for the A-series lineup. The company confirmed that preorders will begin on February 18, 2026 — weeks earlier than last year’s Pixel 9a release, which arrived in March.

The announcement came through a short teaser video shared on YouTube, showcasing the device in a soft blue finish and inviting customers to sign up for an “exclusive offer.” While the preview was brief, it was enough to spark interest among fans who have been waiting for Google’s next budget-friendly Pixel.

At first glance, the Pixel 10a sticks closely to the design philosophy of its predecessor. The device features a clean, minimal look and appears to avoid a prominent camera bump, resulting in a smooth back panel that lies flat on surfaces without wobbling. Though the overall aesthetic remains familiar, Google seems to be focusing on subtle refinements rather than a major redesign.

Colour options are where things get more exciting this year. According to leaks from Roland Quandt and tipster Evan Blass, buyers can expect four shades: Obsidian (black), Fog (white), Berry (a red-toned finish), and Lavender (purple). The teaser particularly highlights the lavender model, while the new Berry option adds a refreshing twist not seen in earlier A-series phones.

Under the hood, the Pixel 10a is expected to carry forward much of the hardware from the Pixel 9a. Reports suggest it will run on Google’s Tensor G4 processor — possibly a slightly enhanced or “boosted” version for better performance. The device is rumored to sport a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, along with a sizeable 5,100mAh battery that supports 23W charging. Storage options are likely to include 128GB and 256GB variants.

Photography, long a strength of the Pixel lineup, appears to remain consistent. Leaks point to a 48-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor on the back, paired with a 13-megapixel front camera housed in a display cutout. By keeping proven camera hardware, Google may be aiming to deliver dependable performance without increasing costs.

On the software side, the Pixel 10a could introduce broader compatibility for Quick Share, Android’s file-sharing alternative to Apple’s AirDrop. Google’s Vice President of Engineering for Android, Eric Kay, said, "Last year, we launched AirDrop interoperability. In 2026, we're going to be expanding it to a lot more devices," Kay said.

Although Google hasn’t confirmed every detail yet, the Pixel 10a’s early debut and familiar specifications suggest a strong value proposition. Launching ahead of competitors like Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S26 series, the phone could give Google a strategic advantage in the budget market. For buyers seeking a capable, reasonably priced smartphone with timely updates, the Pixel 10a is shaping up to be a compelling option.