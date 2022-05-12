Google Pixel 6A is coming to India later this year; Specifications, Price and Availability

After two years, Google will finally launch a new smartphone in India. At its I/O 2022 event, Google introduced the Pixel 6A smartphone. A report from Android Central reveals that Google has confirmed that the phone will launch in India. The last Pixel phone to hit Indian shores was the Pixel 4a. Google completely missed out on India when it launched the Pixel 5 and Pixel 6 series in the last two years.



Google Pixel 6A: Price and Availability



The Pixel 6A is priced at $449. The smartphone will be available for pre-order starting July 21. However, Google has not confirmed the India price or launch date. Google said the Pixel 6A will launch "later this year." Chalk, Charcoal, and Sage are the three colour variants in which the Pixel 6A will be available.



Google Pixel 6A: Specifications



Google Pixel 6A has a 6.1-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating. Pixel 6A comes in a single variant with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of storage. SFU 3.1. There is a 4306 mAh battery with support for fast charging. Users get a 12.2-megapixel wide-angle and 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with Sony IMX363 and IMX386 sensors. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel punch-hole camera. The Google Pixel 6A will get three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.



The Google Pixel 6 is powered by the same SoC as its more expensive siblings, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Tensor. It also has the Titan M2 security chip, an under-display fingerprint sensor. There are also the same AI-powered photo features. These include a magic eraser to remove unwanted elements and recolour elements within a photo. There's also Real Tone and Night Sight for better skin tones and low-light photography. Another common feature is Live Translate.

