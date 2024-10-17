Google Pixel's Android 15 Update to Enhance Theft Protection: Details

As smartphones become more valuable, the risk of theft increases, especially in crowded areas. For instance, high-end devices like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, priced near ₹2 lakh, are often targeted by thieves. In densely populated countries like India, where pickpockets thrive in busy places like metro stations, smartphone theft is a growing concern. However, Google's latest solution could significantly reduce this risk.



With the introduction of Android 15, Google has equipped its Pixel phones with a suite of AI-driven features to protect devices from theft. Let's look at how these new features work and how they can help safeguard your phone.

Android 15:Theft ProtectionKey Features

This new protection is available for Pixel 6 and newer models running Android 15. Unfortunately, users of older devices, like the Pixel 4 or 5, will need to upgrade to take advantage of these new features. The four key theft protection features include:

1. Theft Detection Lock:This feature locks your Pixel phone automatically if it senses that someone has stolen it. It's particularly useful in public areas where snatch-and-run incidents are common. However, for it to activate, the phone must be unlocked and in use when the theft occurs.

2.Remote Locking: By enabling this feature, users can remotely lock their Pixel phone using only a phone number, preventing unauthorized access.

3. Offline Device Lock:In case your phone goes offline, this feature locks the screen shortly afterwards, ensuring that your data remains secure even if the device loses its internet connection.

4. Find and Erase Your Device:If your phone is lost or stolen, you can locate it using Google's "Find My Device" service. Additionally, you can erase the phone's data to prevent personal or sensitive information from being compromised, such as data from banking apps.