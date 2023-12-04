Google Postpones Debut of Gemini AI Model, Targets Q1 2024

According to the most recent reports, Google has decided to postpone the release of its upcoming AI chatbot, Gemini, and will keep it confidential until the coming year. Initially revealed as Google's next-generation foundational model at I/O 2023, Gemini was scheduled to make its debut next week but is now expected to be unveiled in January 2024.



Gemini is touted as Google's most advanced conversational AI to date. Initially, there were plans for multiple launch events in California, New York, and Washington, with the presence of politicians and policymakers. However, due to recent developments, the launch has been deferred.

The delay in Gemini's release stems from Google's internal research, where CEO Sundar Pichai found that the AI didn’t reliably handle some non-English queries. Given that global language support is crucial for Gemini to surpass competitors like OpenAI's GPT-4, the launch has been postponed until the AI meets the required standards.

It has been noted that Gemini, in private tests, has demonstrated superior performance compared to Chat GPT-4, owing to its use of more substantial computing power. Sundar Pichai said, “the company is focused on getting Gemini 1.0 out as soon as possible, making sure it’s a competitive and state-of-the-art, and we’ll build from there on.”

Sissie Hsiao, Google’s vice president and manager of Bard and Google Assistant, reportedly illustrated the capabilities of the Gemini AI chatbot by providing an example, “I’ve seen some pretty amazing things. Like, If I’m trying to bake a cake, draw me 3 pictures of the steps to how to ice a three-layer cake, and Gemini will create those images. These are completely novel pictures, not just pictures from the internet.“