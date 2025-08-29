Google Replaces Preferred Care with Pixel Care Plus, Now Offers Free Screen and Battery Repairs

Google is revamping its extended warranty program, replacing Preferred Care with the new Pixel Care Plus. The updated plan offers similar pricing but introduces some major benefits, including free screen and battery repairs.

For Pixel 9 users, the plan costs $8 per month or $159 for two years. Pixel 10 Pro Fold owners face higher fees at $18 per month or $339 for a two-year plan. Customers can also add optional loss and theft protection for a small extra charge, with deductibles depending on the model.

The biggest upgrade is cost-free repairs for cracked front screens and batteries performing under 80 percent capacity—services that previously carried fees. Under Preferred Care, for example, a cracked screen replacement costs $29. Now, Pixel Care Plus users get those repairs for free. However, internal screen damage on foldable devices like the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is not covered.

Service fees for other accidental damage have also been reduced. Depending on the device, fees range from $49 on older Pixel models like the 8a and 9a, up to $99 for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Higher-end devices such as the Pixel 9 Pro see fees capped at $129.

With this move, Google brings its coverage closer to competitors like Samsung, which earlier this year eliminated screen replacement fees under its own extended warranty programs.



