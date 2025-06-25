Google Rolls Out AI Mode in India: Smarter Search with Gemini 2.5

Google has officially introduced AI Mode in India, offering a more intelligent and interactive search experience for users. This new capability is available through Search Labs and leverages Google's advanced Gemini 2.5 AI model. Designed to handle complex, layered questions, AI Mode delivers context-rich answers that go beyond simple keyword-based results.

With the rollout, Indian users can now ask detailed, nuanced queries—including follow-ups—and receive AI-generated summaries and recommendations directly within Google Search. Whether you're looking for advice on indoor play for kids or identifying a mystery plant, AI Mode aims to offer deeper insight in real time.

What Makes Google AI Mode Stand Out?

1. Advanced Query Handling

AI Mode breaks down complex questions using a technique called query fan-out. This involves dissecting a query into smaller, manageable sub-questions, running them in parallel, and synthesizing the results. For instance, if a user asks:

“My kids are 4 and 7 and have lots of energy. Suggest creative ways to get them active and moving indoors, especially on hot days, without needing a lot of space or expensive toys.”Google’s AI Mode will pull data from diverse sources to deliver a helpful and comprehensive list of ideas.

2. Support for Follow-Up Queries

Unlike traditional static results, this mode supports a conversational flow. After an initial answer, users can pose a follow-up like:

“Which of these activities can they do alone?”The AI responds based on context from the earlier question, refining results to suit the user's intent.

3. Multimodal Input

AI Mode isn’t limited to just typing. Users can speak their query or even upload images via Google Lens. For example, uploading a picture of a plant and asking for care tips will yield not only identification but tailored guidance on how to care for it.

4. Integrated Web Intelligence

AI Mode taps into Google’s Knowledge Graph, real-time data, and product databases, blending AI capabilities with its vast search infrastructure. This ensures results are grounded in live, accurate information—something standalone chatbots may not always offer.

5. Smart Fail-Safe: Reverts to Standard Search

When AI Mode isn't confident about a response, it smartly falls back on traditional search results, ensuring users still receive reliable and useful information even in uncertain scenarios.

How to Access AI Mode in India

To start using AI Mode, follow these steps:

Open the Google app on your Android or iOS device. Tap the Search Labs icon (a beaker) located at the top. Enroll in the experiment by enabling AI Mode. Start searching—using voice, text, or images—and enjoy AI-powered responses.

Note: As of now, AI Mode is available only in English.

By combining natural language understanding, multimodal capabilities, and contextual depth, Google AI Mode is poised to redefine how Indian users interact with Search—making it smarter, faster, and more intuitive.