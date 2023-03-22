Google rolls out Bard as an experiment; Who can access

Google announced its AI chatbot, Bard, last month in an announcement that was criticized for being rushed by its employees. The AI chatbot was launched as a rival to the ChatGPT, which recently became even more powerful with the release of GPT-4. And now, Bard has been made available to a couple of users to try it out.



Google opens access to Bard for a few users



Google announced in a new blog post that it is rolling out its Bard 'as an experiment' for a few users, and interested people can join the waiting list to access the chatbot. However, it should be noted that only selected users will have access to Google's rival ChatGPT.

"Today we're starting to open access to Bard, an early experiment that lets you collaborate with generative AI. This follows our announcements from last week as we continue to bring helpful AI experiences to people, businesses and communities," Google said in the blog post announcing the development.

The post added, "You can use Bard to boost your productivity, accelerate your ideas and fuel your curiosity. You might ask Bard to give you tips to reach your goal of reading more books this year, explain quantum physics in simple terms or spark your creativity by outlining a blog post. We've learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people."

Who gets access to Google's Bard?

Just like what Microsoft did when launching the new Bing, Google's Bard will also be provided to users who want to sign up for a waiting list. At present, only people in the US and UK can join the waitlist, and over time, access to Bard will become available in other countries.

"We'll continue to improve Bard and add capabilities, including coding, multimodal experiences and more languages. And one thing's for sure: we'll learn along with you as we go. With your feedback, Bard will keep getting better and better." You can sign up to try using Bard at bard.google.com. We will start rolling out access in the US and UK today and expand to more countries and languages over time," Google wrote on the blog.