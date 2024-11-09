Google Slides Launches New Professional Templates for Enhanced Presentations

Google Slides is rolling out a fresh selection of professionally designed templates aimed at streamlining presentations for a variety of purposes. Whether you're creating a sales pitch, product roadmap, lesson plan, or team-building workshop, these new templates promise a polished, modern look to suit diverse needs. There’s even a “team game template” intended to encourage workplace collaboration.

This new library is part of Google’s effort to make Google Slides a more robust competitor to PowerPoint, alongside other recent updates like improved table formatting in Google Sheets and better information organization tabs in Google Docs.

The templates are now being gradually made available across both personal Gmail accounts and paid Google Workspace tiers. Google anticipates that all users will have access by the end of November. However, there is a limitation: only accounts with the language setting as “English (United States)” can see these templates. Users with “English (United Kingdom)” or “English (Australia)” as their language setting won’t have access yet.

Once available on your account, you can find the new templates by opening Google Slides and either using the top toolbar or navigating to “Insert > Templates” from the menu. You’ll have the option to select individual slides to create a customized presentation or insert an entire set for a cohesive visual style.