Google to Build $10 Billion AI and Data Centre Hub in Visakhapatnam, Boosting Andhra’s Digital Ambitions

In a landmark move that cements India’s position on the global digital map, Google has announced plans to establish a massive artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The ambitious project, revealed by Google Cloud Global CEO Thomas Kurian, will be the company’s largest AI hub outside the United States, underscoring India’s growing importance in the global technology landscape.

“We’re very pleased to announce a new gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam — the largest AI hub we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world outside of the United States,” Kurian said. “It represents a capital investment of $15 billion over the next five years and will scale to multiple gigawatts.”

The facility will be a key addition to Google’s expanding network of AI centres across 12 countries. More than just a data powerhouse, the Visakhapatnam hub will also serve as a major connectivity node, as Google plans to land its subsea cable infrastructure in the city, linking it to its global digital network. Kurian emphasized that the initiative was about more than just AI technology, saying, “We are not just bringing AI technology, but also building digital infrastructure through our subsea cable and network connectivity hub.”

The project has received strong support from the Andhra Pradesh government. During the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Google and the state, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu hailed it as a “landmark moment” for Andhra Pradesh’s digital future. “First of all, I have to thank honourable prime minister. Our finance minister has done very well and our IT minister was very positive when I mooted the idea. Today, Google has come to Visakhapatnam, we are very happy. According to me, we are in an inspiring time,” Naidu said.

Adding to that, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh highlighted the scale of the initiative, revealing that the first phase, covering one gigawatt, would involve an investment of $10 billion. Describing the collaboration as the culmination of “a year of intense discussions and relentless effort,” Lokesh noted that this was “just the beginning” of a long-term vision to expand the state’s digital capacity.

The announcement aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s goal to achieve 6GW of data centre capacity by 2029, positioning Visakhapatnam as a core component of India’s digital transformation. The project will not only create thousands of new jobs but also establish the city as a global hub for AI development and network connectivity.

Globally, Google’s move comes amid soaring demand for AI-driven cloud infrastructure. The tech giant recently raised its 2025 capital expenditure forecast to $85 billion and announced $25 billion in U.S. AI investments earlier this year. With similar efforts by Microsoft and AWS underway, India has rapidly become one of the world’s most attractive destinations for large-scale data infrastructure development.

Through its Indian subsidiary Raiden Infotech, Google plans to develop three campuses across Visakhapatnam, marking a defining moment in India’s emergence as a digital superpower — and placing Andhra Pradesh firmly at the heart of the AI revolution.