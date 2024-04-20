Google to Unveil Antivirus System in Android 15 Beta Release

The latest beta release of Android 15 has introduced a prospective feature that could revolutionize app security on the platform. As reported by Android Authority, this feature empowers system apps like Google Play Services or the Play Store to isolate and impose restrictions on identified apps, resembling the functionality of antivirus programs on Windows.



The proposed functionality entails quarantining apps, significantly limiting their capabilities once flagged as potential threats. Although the code for this feature exists within Android 15, it remains inactive until activated. If implemented, quarantined apps would encounter restrictions such as the inability to display notifications, conceal their windows, halt activities, and prevent device ringing.

Access to the "QUARANTINE_APPS" permission would be exclusively granted to apps signed by Google's certificate, effectively confining the quarantine function to the Play Store or Google Play Services. Despite being quarantined, apps would remain visible in the app drawer, albeit greyed out. Tapping on such icons would notify users of their unavailability and present options for restoration.

Despite initial sightings of the feature in a developer build of Android 14 in 2022, its fate in Android 15 remains uncertain. Should Google proceed with its integration, it is probable that only designated Google entities would possess the authority to quarantine apps. Such a tool could be invaluable in scenarios where suspicious app behaviour triggers alerts from Google's Play Protect malware scanner.

As Android 15 approaches its official release, the potential inclusion of a feature designed to isolate and neutralize malicious apps highlights Google's ongoing dedication to enhancing user security. Although the specifics of its implementation and widespread availability remain uncertain, these innovations signify a proactive stance towards safeguarding the Android ecosystem.