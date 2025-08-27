Google Translate Gets AI Tutor to Compete with Duolingo, Adds Real-Time Live Translation

Google is giving its Translate app a major upgrade, stepping directly into the language learning space long dominated by platforms like Duolingo. With a fresh AI-powered tutor built into the app, Translate is no longer just about instant translations—it can now help users actively learn a new language.

The new feature, which is rolling out to Beta testers on Android and iOS this week, allows users to set their skill level and learning goals before beginning. Once a learner taps the “Practice” button, Google Translate prompts them to choose their current level—Basic, Intermediate, or Advanced. From there, AI tailors lessons based on the user’s needs.

The app also asks why a person wants to learn the language, whether for travel, career, studies, or personal growth. Users can select from preset options or describe their goals manually. Using this context, the AI generates a customized program that feels far more personal than a one-size-fits-all course.

Much like Duolingo, learners will be offered speaking and listening exercises. But unlike traditional apps, Google Translate’s approach is built entirely on AI personalization. Instead of following a generic progression, users receive lessons aligned with their chosen goals, such as practicing conversational Spanish for travel or mastering business English for work.

At launch, the program is limited in scope. English speakers will be able to practice Spanish and French, while French, Spanish, and Portuguese speakers can use the tutor to learn English. Broader language support is expected as Google refines the feature.

Live Translation Expands Real-Time Conversations

Alongside the tutoring upgrade, Google is also introducing Live Translation to the Translate app. This feature allows two people speaking different languages to communicate in real-time, with both audio and transcription displayed during conversations.

Unlike the Pixel 10’s translation tool, the app doesn’t try to mimic the user’s voice or tone when generating audio translations. Instead, the focus is on clarity and accuracy. Google says its AI isolates background noise during conversations, making it easier to communicate in busy environments like airports or train stations.

With support for more than 70 languages, including Hindi, Spanish, French, Korean, Arabic, and Tamil, the feature significantly broadens the app’s global utility. It is now available to users in the United States, India, and Mexico.

A Step Toward Smarter Learning

By embedding AI-driven courses and conversation tools directly into Translate, Google is positioning itself as a credible challenger to established platforms like Duolingo. The combination of personalized lessons and real-time translation aims to make language learning more contextual, practical, and accessible for everyday users.

With this move, Google Translate is no longer just a quick fix for travellers or professionals—it’s shaping up to be a full-fledged language learning companion.



