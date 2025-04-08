Google TV Remotes to Feature Dedicated ‘Free TV’ Button

Google is making it easier for users to access free television content by requiring all Google TV streaming devices to include a “Free TV” or “Live TV” button on their remotes. A Google spokesperson confirmed to Android Authority that the new button will lead directly to the Live tab, offering quick access to Google TV FreePlay, which hosts a variety of free, ad-supported channels.

“Google TV gives users access to a wide range of free TV options, including local news, popular shows and movies,” the company said in a statement. “Since we launched free live TV options on Google TV, we’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback from users, and this change will help provide a consistent experience with quick access at users’ fingertips.”

Although the feature is confirmed, Google hasn’t disclosed specific design requirements, such as the button’s size, placement, color, or whether the requirement is global or region-specific.

Some devices, like Walmart’s Onn 4K Pro, already include this feature. On that remote, the “Free TV” button is large, bright blue, and placed prominently in the center—suggesting how Google may want it implemented in the future. This move aims to simplify access and unify the user experience across devices.