Google VP’s Viral Post Shows How NotebookLM Can Instantly Turn LinkedIn Profiles into Infographics

Google’s latest AI experiment has unexpectedly taken over professional circles online. Josh Woodward, Vice President at Google overseeing work across Google Labs and the Gemini app, recently posted an infographic version of his own LinkedIn profile on X — and the internet has been buzzing ever since. His post, simple yet striking, has ignited a wave of users trying out the same transformation through NotebookLM’s new Infographics feature.

Woodward shared the graphic on Friday, and within hours, the post began circulating widely among tech professionals, creators and recruiters who were intrigued by the clean, stylised layout of his résumé. Interestingly, the VP posted the infographic three times across different platforms, each time highlighting the growing appeal of turning static profiles into visually polished summaries. The response has been quick and enthusiastic, with many calling it an innovative way to present one’s professional identity.





Infographics in @NotebookLM are crazy good, we're starting to see a viral trend where people convert their LinkedIn into an infographic



Here's mine! Instructions in 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ZxTqQltP5g — Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) November 20, 2025





A New Trend Triggered

In his post, Woodward said the tool produced “crazy good” results — a phrase that has since been quoted repeatedly by users attempting the trend themselves. He mentioned that people were already trying to recreate similar graphics and that a “viral pattern” was beginning to emerge. The idea is straightforward: professionals want cleaner, compact and aesthetically engaging summaries of their careers, and NotebookLM appears to deliver that in one go.

How the Feature Works

Woodward outlined a simple three-step method that users have found easy to follow. First, download your LinkedIn profile as a PDF. Next, upload it to NotebookLM’s web interface. Then open the Infographic editor, add your preferred tweaks and generate the final output. The feature is designed for minimal manual adjustments, giving users a ready-made graphic with almost no additional effort.

This ease of use is one of the biggest reasons the feature is gaining traction so quickly. Unlike traditional design tools, there’s no need for complex templates or layout skills. NotebookLM handles the heavy lifting, making the infographic creation feel almost automatic.





Nano Banana Pro Behind the Magic

Woodward credited this capability to Google’s newly introduced Nano Banana Pro — an image generation and editing model built on top of Gemini 3 Pro. This advanced system is responsible for interpreting structured documents like résumés and converting them into well-organized visual representations. The model is also designed to handle targeted edits, allowing users to refine sections without reworking the entire image.













An infographic on Gemini Nano Banana Pro, created using Google's own latest AI model.Google describes Nano Banana Pro as more accurate and creative than its earlier versions. It is built to understand natural instructions while accessing real-time information when needed. For instance, it can create an image showing current weather conditions or visualise a scene from the latest sports update by pulling relevant data from Google Search.

Growing Buzz Across Platforms

As Woodward’s graphic continues circulating online, more users are experimenting with the feature, sharing their own infographic versions and refining the trend. For professionals seeking fresh, engaging ways to showcase their work histories, NotebookLM’s Infographics tool is quickly becoming the new go-to option.