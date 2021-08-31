Google Way or No Way! Google Sets New Rules for Google Maps Users

Google Maps has started asking users to share their location data with the business. The reason given by Google is to help the company improve its services and provide important functions that users trust on a day-to-day basis. However, Google appears to be virtually forcing Google Maps users to accept its new rules. Those who do not accept will suffer a setback. Google will reportedly not allow these users to use its features or limit them severely. They can use these features if they allow the company to collect their location data, according to a new report. MSPowerUser says, "Notably however if you do not consent by pressing Start your navigation is limited to a static list of directions, similar to mapping apps in 2001."



The Google Maps navigation application offers some very important features that allow drivers to check traffic conditions in real-time and anticipate congestion on their planned routes. These features require users to share their location data in real-time with the company. Now, Google Maps has started urging users to choose to share the data with the business, 9to5Google reports. This collaborative data will be used to improve the Google Maps application, in accordance with the message that the company shows to users in the application.

Google Maps Message: Users have started to see a pop-up message in the Google Maps application titled "How navigation data makes Maps better" where Google explains that the data from users is used to improve the navigation service. It also explains that Google records both the route that users take as well as your GPS location. "This data may be used to make information, including real-time traffic conditions and disruptions, visible to others and help them find the fastest route," the message shares.

Google Way or No Way: Google regularly collects device data, including GPS, barometer, and other sensor information to help improve its navigation systems. Interestingly, Google also informs users that the collected data will not be associated with their device or their Google account, but does not specify how the data will be anonymised.

Google Maps action for users: According to the report, refusing to consent to share your data with Google will result in your browsing experience degrading to the point of seeing a list of directions that can be followed while you are driving.



