Google's AI chatbot Gemini violates India's IT laws: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday expressed concern over the potential violation of Indian IT laws by Google's Gemini AI chatbot.

His reaction comes after users on the social media platform X posted Gemini AI responses regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other well-known political figures from other countries.

"This #GeminiAI from @google is not just woke, it's downright malicious @GoogleIndia. The GOI should take note," a user wrote who responded to the post containing Gemini AI's responses on political figures.

To which, Chandrasekhar replied, "These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code. @GoogleAI @GoogleIndia @GoI_MeitY."

Earlier this week, Google paused the ability for Gemini AI to generate images of people, as controversy erupted over inaccuracies in AI-generated historical images.

The controversy erupted when images generated by Gemini AI depicted specific white figures (like the US ‘Founding Fathers’) Nazi-era German soldiers as “people of colour”.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have also accused Google of running "racist, anti-civilisational programming" with its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Google started offering image generation via its Gemini (formerly Bard) AI platform earlier this month.