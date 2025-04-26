Google’s AI Overviews Now Serve 1.5 Billion Monthly Users

According to CEO Sundar Pichai, Google’s AI Overviews in Search are now reaching “1.5 billion users per month.” The announcement was part of Alphabet’s Q1 2025 earnings report and reflects the company's deepening investment in artificial intelligence tools.

The AI Overviews, first rolled out broadly in May 2024, have steadily evolved since their debut. Despite a few early hiccups—like some odd responses—the tool has expanded to handle a wider range of queries. Google has even started testing ad placements within these AI-generated summaries, signalling its intent to keep pace with growing competition from rivals like ChatGPT Search and Perplexity.

But AI Overviews are just one piece of the puzzle. In Q1, Google introduced several other AI innovations. These include the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, a tool that can turn research into AI-generated podcasts, and new Gemini-powered features in Google Maps that analyse screenshots to help plan trips more efficiently.

The company also shared plans to fully transition from Google Assistant to Gemini on mobile devices “over the coming months.” During the earnings call, Pichai added that the shift to Gemini will extend to “tablets, cars, and devices that connect to your phones, such as headphones and watches” later this year.

On the hardware side, Google unveiled the Pixel 9A, though its release was delayed until April 10th due to a “component quality issue.”

Financially, the first quarter was strong: Google reported $90.2 billion in revenue, marking a 12% increase compared to the same period last year. Pichai also noted that the company surpassed 270 million subscriptions, largely driven by services like YouTube and Google One.

However, not all news was celebratory. The company is still dealing with the fallout from ongoing antitrust litigation. Following a recent loss in its ad tech monopoly case, Google now faces a potential breakup, as the remedies trial for its search monopoly continues.