Google's ‘Circle to Search’ Comes to iPhones with Limitations: How to Use It

After revolutionising search on Android, Google’s ‘Circle to Search’ feature is now available for iPhones, but with certain limitations. This AI-powered tool enables users to perform quick visual searches but is restricted to specific apps on iOS.

How the Feature Works on iPhones

Previously an Android-exclusive function, the tool has been introduced on iPhones as “Screen Search with Google Lens.” However, unlike on Android, it does not function system-wide. Instead, it is limited to Google Chrome and the Google app on iOS.

To use the feature, iPhone users must:

Install the Google Lens app. Open Chrome or the Google app. Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. Select Screen Search and highlight, tap, or circle objects for an instant search.

This feature enhances browsing by allowing users to search visually without switching apps or taking screenshots.

Upcoming Enhancements and AI-Powered Overviews

Google has announced further improvements for iPhone users. Soon, a Lens icon will appear in Chrome’s address bar, making it easier to access Screen Search.

Additionally, Google Lens is getting an AI Overview feature, offering deeper insights into objects such as landmarks, plants, or products. These AI-generated summaries will appear alongside search results, providing users with more detailed information.

A Smarter Visual Search Experience

Both iOS and Android users can continue using Google Lens to identify billions of objects worldwide. The integration of AI Overviews will enhance search experiences by delivering richer context and insights. This global update ensures iPhone users can explore advanced AI-driven search tools like never before.