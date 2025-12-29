Doctorate awarded to Aravind in Int’l Education

Vijayawada: Aravind Arasavilli, chairman of Exxeella Education Group, has been awarded a Doctorate in International Education by KL University.

The doctorate recognises his academic work and engagement in the field of international education and student advisory services. An educationist and entrepreneur, Aravind holds an MBA from the United States. His exposure to international academic systems and student mobility led him to further study global education frameworks and counselling practices.