Google's Next Big Smartwatch: Codename Rohan

Google's long-rumoured smartwatch Google Pixel Watch will finally arrive in 2022. A report has quoted a person familiar with the matter as saying that Mountain View, a California-based giant, is making its own watch. In-house smartwatch to launch in 2022. Google has never sold its own smartwatch, yet the company's Wear OS platform for Android-based smartwatches has been around for the past few years. The Business Insider report says that Google is working on a smartphone from Google's Pixel hardware group separately from Fitbit.

The Pixel Watch, codenamed Rohan, is said to serve the same purpose as the Google Pixel for Android - an example for customers and partners alike of what Google's software is capable of when provided the right hardware. A report in The Verge cited sources saying that Google's rumoured smartwatch is expected to be priced higher than a Fitbit and to compete more directly with the Apple Watch.

The watch is said to come with basic fitness tracking features, including a step counter and a heart rate monitor. Google is also reportedly working to introduce a Fitbit Wear OS integration with the new watch when it launches.

According to the report, Google's smartwatch is said to have a round shape with no physical bezel while using proprietary watch straps. The device is reportedly undergoing "dogfood" testing in which Google employees outside of the smartwatch team can test and provide feedback. The launch is reportedly slated for next year and could come as early as the spring season if the latest round is successful.



