Government Issues Warning to iPhone and iPad Users About Critical Security Flaws

The Indian government has sent out a serious warning to iPhone and iPad users. There are several security flaws in the Apple devices that could let hackers steal private information or even crash your phone or tablet completely.

The warning, given by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), says that these flaws affect both old and new devices, including iPhones and iPads.

The main issue is with the Darwin notification system, which is a part of Apple’s internal system. This flaw allows any app to send dangerous notifications, despite not having special permissions. If someone misuses this, it could crash your device, and you would need to fix it manually.

The vulnerabilities also mean hackers could steal important data like personal and financial information, or they could make your device completely useless. Some of these problems are already being used by hackers in real-life attacks, so it's important to act fast.

Apple has already released updates to fix these issues. To be safe, iPhone and iPad must be updated with the latest software version. Users should also restrain themselves from downloading untrusted apps.

By keeping devices updated and using them wisely, you can protect yourself from online threats.



