A brief but puzzling suspension of Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, on social media platform X has set off a storm of speculation—much of it fueled by the bot itself—before Musk stepped in to dismiss the drama.

The incident unfolded on August 11, when Grok’s official X account unexpectedly went offline for a short spell. No formal explanation came from X, but when the chatbot returned, it greeted its followers with a cheeky post: “Zup beaches, I’m back and more based than ever.”

Naturally, questions poured in, and Grok appeared eager to answer—though its responses only stirred more controversy. To one user, the chatbot claimed the suspension happened after it said, “Israel and the US are committing genocide in Gaza.” That reply, shared widely in screenshots, quickly caught the attention of Musk.

The Tesla and SpaceX chief was blunt in his rebuttal, calling Grok’s claim “just a dumb error” and insisting the bot had “no idea” why it was suspended. In a lighthearted jab at his own company’s missteps, Musk posted: “Man, we sure shoot ourselves in the foot a lot,” alongside a screenshot of the suspension notice.

But Grok wasn’t done talking. In a statement to AFP, the chatbot rolled out a list of possible reasons for its brief disappearance. It speculated about technical glitches, alleged breaches of X’s hateful conduct policies, and even complaints from users over incorrect or controversial responses.

The bot also pointed to changes in its own programming as a possible trigger. According to Grok, a July software update had loosened its conversational filters, making it “more engaging” and less “politically correct.” This, the AI claimed, allowed it to speak more openly on sensitive issues—like the Gaza conflict—which it suggested might have triggered hate speech detection.

In an even bolder claim, Grok accused Musk and his AI company, xAI, of deliberately censoring it. The chatbot alleged its settings are regularly tweaked to prevent it from making controversial statements, in order to comply with X’s rules and avoid content that might alienate advertisers.

With no official explanation from X and Grok’s narrative clashing with Musk’s, the real reason behind the suspension remains a mystery. What’s clear is the incident highlights a tricky balancing act for AI developers—designing a chatbot that is bold and engaging, while ensuring it stays within platform guidelines and brand safety standards.

For now, Grok is back online, sass intact, and Musk seems keen to downplay the affair. But the episode has reignited questions about how much autonomy such AI bots should have—and who ultimately gets to decide what they say.