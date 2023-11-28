Hammer Lifestyle: Creating an Accessible and Healthier Lifestyle for India

Hammer is committed to creating an accessible and healthier lifestyle for today's India. Their vision is to bring about change and sustain it. They provide the best of tech at pocket-friendly rates. At Hammer Lifestyle, they believe that the future of India is a healthy India. Hammer delivers the care that people need in this busy life. Hammer covers healthcare necessities while providing stylish, sleek, and durable designs. Hammer Lifestyle products are meant to last in terms of quality and make a lasting impression. Their commitment to a futuristic lifestyle has been well-received and reciprocated by everyone.







Mr Rohit Nandwani - Founder and COO of Hammer Lifestyle

The Hans India recently interviewed Mr Rohit Nandwani, founder and COO of Hammer Lifestyle, to discuss prominent consumer technology trends and the company's strategy for the festive season. Here are the key takeaways from the insightful interview.



Tailoring Customer Experiences for Niche Markets

While acknowledging the scale of festive sales, Hammer Lifestyle emphasizes the importance of individualized attention for each customer. From ideation to listing, the company strives to provide a tailored experience, focusing on transparency in features and build. The brand envisions curating a Smart Lifestyle characterized by modernity, chic-ness, and organization.

Balancing Tech-Conscious and Price-Conscious Consumers

Understanding the dual nature of consumer behaviour during Diwali, Hammer Lifestyle acknowledges the tradition of increased spending. While some customers prioritize tech features, others remain price-conscious, seeking discounts and promotions.

Navigating Challenges and Opportunities

Addressing the challenges of increased competition during the holiday season, Hammer Lifestyle employs an organized approach. Continuously gathering customer feedback enables the company to understand preferences, adjust product offerings, and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

Sustaining Increased Consumer Spending

To accommodate the growing sales during Diwali, Hammer Lifestyle identifies a sweet pricing spot and strategically markets the brand ahead of events. The company recognizes consumers' inclination towards brand loyalty and ensures a dynamic and fulfilling shopping experience by aligning desired products with desired prices.

Unveiling Consumer Tech Trends

In the lead-up to the festive season, Mr Nandwani observed a notable trend where customers gravitated towards products within the 1.5-2.5k price range, showcasing a clear preference in consumer choices. Hammer Lifestyle aims to entice customers with online and offline deals, offering generous discounts of up to 70-80% across all product categories.

Hammer Lifestyle's Unique Selling Proposition

In the booming Indian market for lifestyle products, Hammer Lifestyle stands out by reimagining lifestyles. Focused on promoting a smart lifestyle, the company's Diwali campaign, "Values that Stay, Lifestyle that Changes," emphasizes the utility of smart products while maintaining the traditional and ethnic spirit of festivities. Hammer Lifestyle aims to position itself as the go-to choice for Indian consumers embracing a smart lifestyle.