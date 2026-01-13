HCLTech has taken a bold step in reshaping entry-level hiring by significantly increasing fresher salaries for 2026, particularly for candidates with strong expertise in artificial intelligence and emerging digital technologies. At a time when much of the IT industry remains cautious about expanding its workforce, HCLTech is choosing a different path: hiring fewer people, but paying more for the right skills.

The company has created what it calls an “elite cadre” of fresh engineers who will work on next-generation technology areas such as AI, data engineering, digital engineering, cybersecurity, and enterprise technology platforms. These select recruits will be rewarded with pay packages that are far above traditional industry standards.

According to details shared by HCLTech, annual salaries for this elite group can range from Rs 18 lakh to Rs 22 lakh, making them some of the highest-paid freshers in the Indian IT sector. This move reflects the company’s long-term strategy to secure specialised talent that can drive growth in advanced digital services.

Explaining the rationale behind this approach, HCLTech Chief People Officer Ram Sundararajan said during the company’s December quarter earnings call, “Two quarters back, we did very proactively talk about the elite engineers. We had shared that our entry-level salaries will have the elite Cardre earning 3X – 4X of the regular hires. That 3X- 4X is anywhere between Rs 18 lakhs to 22 lakhs.” He added that staying competitive in attracting top-quality talent is essential for the company’s future technology roadmap.

HCLTech’s move highlights a broader shift underway in India’s IT industry. As artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital transformation become central to client projects, companies are willing to pay a premium for graduates who already have a strong foundation in these areas.

Infosys is also following a similar path. The IT major has raised fresher pay for certain specialised roles as it sharpens its focus on AI-driven services. The company is preparing an off-campus hiring drive for 2025 graduates, with salary packages ranging from Rs 7 lakh to as much as Rs 21 lakh per year.

These opportunities are being offered under designations such as Specialist Programmer and Digital Specialist Engineer, and are open to graduates from computer science, IT, and select circuit branches. Infosys is clearly positioning these roles as a pipeline for future-ready talent.

Infosys Group CHRO Shaji Mathew explained the company’s strategy by saying, “Our early-career hiring combines campus and off-campus drives, and we have expanded opportunities in the Specialist Programmer track, with packages up to Rs 21 lakh per annum.” He also noted that the company’s AI-first approach requires both reskilling existing staff and bringing in new employees who already possess advanced digital skills.

While HCLTech and Infosys are competing to attract young specialists with higher pay, TCS has made headlines for a different reason. The country’s largest IT services company has reportedly paused final anniversary appraisals for some employees who did not comply with its strict work-from-office policy. TCS expects staff to be in the office five days a week, and attendance is now linked to performance reviews and variable pay. Employees who failed to meet attendance targets in earlier quarters may even be excluded from the FY26 appraisal cycle.

Together, these developments show how India’s IT giants are recalibrating their people strategies—either by paying a premium for scarce skills or by tightening internal performance and compliance standards.



