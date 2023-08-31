Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) to train 25,000 women in financial and digital literacy

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies, has announced that it will provide financial and digital literacy training to 25,000 women across the country. The company has partnered with the Y4D foundation for this initiative, which will equip women from diverse backgrounds in different locations and bridge the skills gap in financial and technological knowledge.

The financial literacy training will cover fundamental concepts like Banking Basics, Account Opening procedures, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) training, Investment Guidance, Net Banking, and information on various Government Schemes for women such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Sam Riddhi Yojana Nari Shakti. On the other hand, the digital literacy component will encompass topics such as Mobile Banking, Digital Market Linkage, and Cyber Safety and Security to equip these women with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital era.

The training will be conducted in a classroom-based format in identified locations nationwide. The beneficiaries will be identified and trained in groups based on their interests, needs, and current digital and financial literacy levels. The effort is aimed at promoting a more concentrated and efficient learning experience.

On this initiative, Himanshu Priyadarshi, Chief Public Affairs, Communications & Sustainability Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, "A key element of the culture at HCCB is to ensure an equitable environment, not only for our employees but also the communities in which we operate. By boosting these women's financial literacy and digital competence, we hope to contribute to the country's economic growth. We believe that the financial and digital inclusion of underserved women is essential to unlock the economic potential of India. This effort also aligns with PM Modi's recent call for women-led development and the importance of technology in fostering inclusivity and driving positive change in his several G20 addresses."

Further elaborating on the project, Gaurav Sharma, Chief People Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, "At HCCB, people are at the core of what we do, whether it's our employees or the communities in which we operate. For us, empowering women isn't confined to HCCB as an organization but extends far beyond society, thus creating sustainable progress. The training sessions will work as impactful conduits to uplift and equip these 25,000 women with the required digital and financial skills and create a ripple effect of positive change in the larger community. We're glad to play a part in creating a more empowered, inclusive, and resilient society."

Through this endeavour, HCCB aspires to support women, enabling them to take charge of their financial independence and embrace the opportunities the government and digital world offer. HCCB has facilitated several women-led self-help groups countrywide, empowering them to run their enterprises today. HCCB aspires to create more entrepreneurs through this drive.