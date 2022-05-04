How do online casinos in India use technology to increase the security of players?

The gradual shift of the Indian casino industry from land-based to online was a plausible success only because the gaming industry embraced digital technology on the dot. It can be presumed that it is due to consistent technological advancements in the area of gameplay & security, that online casinos enjoy the stature that they do.

We cannot turn a blind eye to the time when online casinos in India started gaining popularity and also gave rise to fraudulent activities. To resolve this extremity, highly reputable online casinos in India make use of various technologies to ensure security. In this article, we will focus on those modern security measures along with some tips on how to identify rogue online casinos.

1. Secure Socket Layer (SSL) Encryption

The first and foremost way in which online casinos extend protection to their players in India is SSL encryption . SSL is renowned as the standard technology that guarantees a secure connection and shields the data that is exchanged between two systems.

Concerning online casinos, SSL is a security regime that encodes all the data that is shared between the player & the casino. This signifies that in case someone tries to obstruct the traffic, they will not be able to comprehend the data.

This security measure holds a great significance because it makes sure that players' data like their credit card information is guarded. Since casinos can't comprehend the data they won't also be able to manipulate the results, ensuring fair play.

2. Two Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication otherwise known as 2FA is a multi-layered verification process that heightens the access security by demanding two methods to verify your identity. In simpler terms, 2FA is an additional layer of security extended to make sure that anyone who tries to log in to the online account is who they say they are. In this process, a user firstly will enter their username & a password. They don't immediately gain access but will have to submit another piece of information that is only known to them.

2FA is often used to prevent unauthorized login and is a remarkable security measure for online casinos in India as it will prevent hacking by agonizing the process of identity theft.

3. Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The importance of artificial intelligence in the new digital era of India & online casinos cannot be disregarded. AI permits machine learning and independent machine compliance. In the context of online casinos, AI makes use of algorithms and advanced technology known as machine learning which can determine unusual wagering patterns by employing experience and data.

Online casinos have to be careful of hackers that form algorithms in the game system by employing machine learning technology that will tackle this issue. AI holds quite an importance when it comes to online casinos. They are effective & efficient as this kind of hacking is almost impossible to dig out & avoid.

4. Account attestation

One more efficient way that online casinos employ to secure their players is by verifying their accounts. In this case, the players are required to submit their identity in any form available to them in order, to begin with, the wager. Players can submit driver's license, national ID card, passport, etc.

This form of verification helps to prevent any kind of trickery or deceit. It also permits the casinos to check & confirm if the player is of legal gambling age which is 18 or 21 depending upon administration.

5. Cryptocurrency as a payment method

Cryptocurrencies have gained immense popularity and have become an essential component of online casinos in India. Many Indian players are worried about the security of their personal information and anyone familiar with the basics of cryptocurrency recognizes how secure the transactions are. That is because cryptocurrency makes use of blockchain technology. Blockchain technology keeps a virtual track of transactions in an open database. These transactions are heavily encrypted and it is laborious to change the transactions which in turn makes them fully secure.

6. Regulatory bodies & Independent audits

All reputable casinos are bound to go through the process of licensing issued by a reliable administration. The most renowned licenses are from the United Kingdom, Malta & the Isle of Man. These regulatory bodies possess strict guidelines due to which online casinos have to go through regular auditing to sustain their license.

The frequent auditing guarantees that online casinos are not engaging in foul play. Auditing companies like eCOGA, make sure that the RNG software which is the random number generator is genuinely giving out random results while also assessing the casino's payment & deposits.

How to identify Rogue online Casinos in India?

Although it is of utmost importance for all the Indian players to possess knowledge of security measures that online casinos are employing, it won't be right to not lay any emphasis on how you can help yourself. No amount of technology will be able to help you until you promise to play your part carefully.

Let's first understand what Rogue casinos are. Any casino that denies a player's winnings, swaps their RTP or their games, advertises falsely, and is not transparent, is called Rogue Casinos. Now let's dig a little deeper and understand how you can identify them.

a. Portray offers that are too good to be true

Anything that seems too good to be true is bound to come under suspicion. Thousands of euros in bonus money, 100 free spins, etc. Offers like these raise a lot of questions. Always pay attention to the dozens of terms & conditions that you might have to fulfill to redeem them. You might not even receive the bonus once you make the deposit. All the above mentioned are red flags.

b. Bad Reviews

The best way to find out whether an online casino is authentic or not is by gauging through their reviews. You can go through reliable gaming portals like AskGamblers which offer licensed and regulated casinos along with transparent and impartial casino reviews by real players intending to generate transparency.

The reviews are valuable and are the first-hand experience of players with various casinos. Using reviews as your guide is an ultimate way to protect yourselves from casinos that have the intention of scamming you.

c. They don't pay you

Although, withdrawals are not always instant. The withdrawal time depends upon the payment provider you choose, but you can expect your winning amount to reach you within 30 days. If you are unable to obtain your money after 30 days, that's a rogue casino for you. If you try & contact their customer support, they assert that you have not accomplished the relevant obligations. You cannot do much once this happens and take this as a lesson.

Renowned casinos that enjoy exemplary reputations give precedence to the financial & personal information of the players. While singling out potential casinos, both beginners & seasoned players give due importance to protection & security. Ensuring that customers are immersed and their personal details are safeguarded, falls under the accountability of casinos.

However, there are things you can do to enhance security, for instance, using competent passwords while creating an account and combining additional authentication. Along with that, refer to reviews and please make sure that you are changing your password frequently and are not sharing them with anyone. Even the best technology won't be able to preserve a player's information if he/she shares it easily.