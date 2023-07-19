WhatsApp has released another major update for users. WhatsApp is introducing an easy-to-use feature that improves communication with unknown numbers by removing the hassle of saving contacts beforehand. In the current setup, sending a text to an unknown number on WhatsApp requires saving it to your phone's contacts, but the messaging platform simplifies this process by removing the need to save contacts first.



The latest feature is already rolling out and is expected to be accessible to users with the latest versions of WhatsApp on iOS and Android, as confirmed by WABetaInfo. The functionality is simple: now you can start a chat directly with an unknown number without the hassle of adding them to your contacts first.

How to chat with unknown users on WhatsApp without saving number

To use this new feature on WhatsApp for iOS or Android -

- Open the WhatsApp app

- Tap the "start new chat" button

- Go to the search bar

- Enter the unknown number you want to chat with

- WhatsApp will search your contacts for a match

Previously, if WhatsApp couldn't find the contact, you had to save it to your contacts before starting a chat. However, with the introduction of this new feature, you can now start a chat directly with that specific number without saving it first.

While WhatsApp has not officially announced the general availability of the feature, you can still test it by updating your WhatsApp to the latest version from the App Store or Google Play Store. After updating, please follow the steps above to check if you have received the feature. If it's only available to some users, it's likely a phased rollout, so keep an eye on your phone, as it should be available soon.

"The feature to quickly open a chat with unknown contacts by searching for their phone numbers is not a beta feature as it is also available to users that install the latest stable updates of the app. Specifically, it is available to users that install the latest WhatsApp for Android update from the Google Play Store and WhatsApp for iOS from the App Store and the TestFlight app," WaBetaInfo said in a blog post.