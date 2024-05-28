How to Customize Google Chrome Menu Bar and Carousel on iPhone

The widely used web browser, Google Chrome, has introduced a new update for iPhone users, enhancing their browsing experience by allowing customization of the menu bar and carousel. While Safari remains the default browser on iOS, Chrome's latest update aims to offer iPhone users a more personalized and user-friendly browsing environment.

Customizing the Chrome Menu Bar

Previously, the Chrome menu bar was organized based on the most frequently used content on the device. This often led to a constantly shuffling carousel, which many users found inconvenient. The new update, however, empowers iPhone users to customize both the menu bar and the carousel to better suit their needs. Here's how you can make these adjustments:

1. Open Google Chrome: Launch the Chrome browser on your iPhone.

2. Access the Menu: Tap the three dots located at the extreme right of the menu bar. This will open the overflow menu, revealing the carousel.

3. Customize Menu: Scroll down in the overflow menu until you see the option "Customize Menu." This option was previously named "Show Frequently Used Items First." You can now switch off the Smart Sort Menu Bar to prevent the automatic rearrangement of your chosen items.

Customization Options

Aside from the essential "Settings" and "Site Information" options, you can remove various items from the carousel, such as:

- Bookmarks

- Downloads

- History

- Password Manager

- Reading List

- Recent Tabs

- Track Price

- What's New

Additionally, you can shuffle and uncheck various actions, including:

- Follow

- Add to bookmarks

- Add to reading list

- Clear browsing data

- Translate

- Request Desktop site

- Find in Page

- Zoom Text

Enhanced User Experience

This update significantly enhances user control over their browsing experience, allowing iPhone users to tailor Chrome to their specific preferences and workflows. By customizing the menu bar and carousel, users can streamline their browser interface, making frequently used features more accessible and reducing clutter.

Global Rollout

The customization update is currently being rolled out to all iPhone users worldwide, ensuring that everyone can benefit from these new features. This improvement marks a significant step in Google Chrome's ongoing efforts to provide a superior browsing experience for iOS users.

By allowing such detailed customization, Google Chrome not only enhances usability but also offers a more personalized browsing environment that can adapt to individual user needs and preferences. This update reinforces Chrome's position as a leading browser choice for iPhone users seeking flexibility and efficiency in their web browsing experience.