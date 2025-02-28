Live
- CM sanctions ₹5 lakh aid for visually impaired bride
- Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed as chairman of APPTD
- PCC Chief Mahesh Goud to Chair Key Congress Workers' Meeting at Gandhi Bhavan
- Caste Census Survey Concludes Today in Telangana
- Bapuji Gurukul schools ensure quality education
- Payyavula Keshav to table budget 2025-26 in assembly, performs puja
- BJP MLA proposes renaming Najafgarh as Nahargarh
- PWD Minister instructs officials to begin construction of flyovers
- ‘Non-installation of CCTVs in BJP MLAs’ constituencies to be probed’
- Court acquits Army officer in rape case
Father of critical Indian student to get visa
New Delhi: The United States has scheduled an emergency visa interview for the father of Nilam Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian student who has been in a coma at a California hospital following a road accident on February 14.
The interview will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday. The development came after the American division of the Ministry of External Af-fairs (MEA) reached out to the US government.
While emergency travel permits for medical reasons are usually granted swiftly, it remains unclear what caused the delay in this case.
