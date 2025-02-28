Father of critical Indian student to get visa

New Delhi: The United States has scheduled an emergency visa interview for the father of Nilam Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian student who has been in a coma at a California hospital following a road accident on February 14.

The interview will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday. The development came after the American division of the Ministry of External Af-fairs (MEA) reached out to the US government.

While emergency travel permits for medical reasons are usually granted swiftly, it remains unclear what caused the delay in this case.