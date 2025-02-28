Businessman on mission to restore ancient temples

A piece of advice from his father changed the course of Hyderabad-based businessman RK Jain’s life. Once deeply engrossed in his business, Jain decided to dedicate his post-50 life to a noble cause conserving and restoring ancient temples. His journey, driven by passion and purpose, has led to the revival of numerous historical temples, not just in Telangana but also across India and Sri Lanka.

Jain, a former Amul Milk dealer in Hyderabad, recalls a pivotal moment when his father advised him to fulfill all his professional ambitions by the age of 50 and devote his later years to service. He took this advice to heart and, after turning 50, embarked on a pilgrimage with his wife. During his travels, he realized the dire condition of many ancient temples, which sparked the idea of conservation. In 2022, Jain founded the All India Old Temple Renovation Trust with the ambitious goal of reviving age-old temples in dilapidated conditions.

One of his first successful restorations was the 600-year-old Parshwanath Jain Temple in Nawabpet, Rangareddy district. The discovery of Lord Parshwanath’s idols in a river stream strengthened his resolve to pursue temple conservation further. Since then, he has taken up the renovation of several temples, including the Ahilya Devi Temple and Gautameshwara Temple in Manthani, and the Balaji Temple in Peddamangalaram, Moinabad.

Initially, Jain faced challenges in obtaining permissions from the Endowments and Archaeological Departments. However, as officials recognised his dedication and the quality of his work, they began providing him with lists of temples in need of restoration. Today, his efforts extend beyond Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu and even Sri Lanka, where he plans to restore around 15 temples with the help of expert stapatis (temple architects) from Tamil Nadu.

One of his most awaited projects, the Balaji Temple at Moinabad, is set to be completed by March this year. Jain eagerly awaits the arrival of the idol from Tirupati, after which the temple will be consecrated. Another notable achievement is the restoration of Sri Gopal Krishna Mandir in Shamsheergunj, which had been encroached upon but was reclaimed through legal documentation. The Hare Rama Hare Krishna group from Kolkata has shown interest in visiting the temple and supporting further efforts.

To scale up his mission, Jain is developing a website to encourage people to contribute towards the conservation of old temples. He acknowledges that while he can restore a few temples each year, large-scale preservation requires significant financial support. With restoration costs ranging from `17 lakhs and above, he hopes the platform will inspire more individuals to participate in safeguarding cultural heritage.

Jain’s relentless commitment to preserving history has garnered support from notable personalities, including film stars Suman and Tanikella Bharani, who have joined him in his mission. As he continues to breathe new life into forgotten temples, his work stands as a testament to the importance of cultural preservation for future generations.