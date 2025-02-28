Yogi worships Maa Ganga

Mahakumbh Nagar : The Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj was formally completed on Thursday morning with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath offering prayers at the banks of three sacred rivers of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati and performing Palabhishek (offering of milk) amidst chanting of vedic hymns and declaring that “Sanatani Jukh Nahi Sakta.”

Earlier, he cleaned the ghat along with the sanitation workers at Arail Ghat in Mahakumbh Nagar and did Shramdaan with his ministers like cleaning the clothes etc. left by the bathers on the banks of the Ganga and then he with his cabinet ministers left for Sangam via a floating jetty and fed grains to Siberian birds.

Accompanied by Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Suresh Khanna, Rakesh Sachan, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Anil Rajbhar, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, DGP Prashant Kumar and Principal Secretary Home and Information Sanjay Prasad along with many senior officers he honoured the sanitation workers, RTC and police personal and other for making the Mahah Kumbu a success story.

After announcing a Rs 10,000 special bonus for sanitation and health workers, CM Yogi announced setting up a corporation and ensuring Rs 16,000 minimum salary to the sanitation and health workers. Besides, providing health insurance coverage. He also felicitated the boatmen, besides announcing insurance coverage to them.

Addressing them Yogi listed the initiatives launched with the vision and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the organising Maha Kumbh-2025 which he said scripted a new history of sorts.

He said, under the successful guidance of Prime Minister the ‘Maha Yagya of Unity, Equality, and Harmony’—Mahakumbh 2025, Prayagraj—has been accomplished with unprecedented magnificence. Over the past 45 sacred days, more than 66 crore devotees, including revered sadhus and saints, received divine blessings by taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam."