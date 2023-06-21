How to Deposit ₹2,000 notes at your doorstep via Amazon Pay Cash Load Option

Amazon Pay Cash Load allows users in India to deposit cash, including ₹2,000 notes, directly into their Amazon Pay Balance account, providing flexibility to spend up to INR 50,000 ($663) per month.



Amazon has introduced a convenient feature called Amazon Pay Cash Load, which allows users to deposit cash, including ₹2,000 notes, directly into their Amazon Pay balance account. This hassle-free service is available at your doorstep.

Deposit ₹2,000 notes into your Amazon Pay Balance account

Amazon Pay's cash load option allows you to conveniently deposit cash, including the elusive ₹2,000 notes, into your Amazon Pay Balance account, allowing you to load up to ₹50,000 monthly. This provides you with flexibility for your spending requirements. Funds can be used for various purposes, such as making purchases online, using Scan & Pay in stores, or shopping on Amazon using your available balance.

Deposit ₹2000 notes via Amazon delivery partner

During the delivery of your next order, you can easily deposit your desired amount of cash, including ₹2,000 notes, by handing it over to the delivery partner. An equivalent sum gets instantly deposited into your Amazon Pay balance account.

Transfer the loaded money the way you want

According to Amazon, you could transfer the loaded money to your bank account or send it to loved ones.

Exchange of ₹2000 notes start at banks

The exchange of ₹2000 notes at banks have started, in line with RBI instructions to withdraw India's highest denomination currency. RBI has guided customers to take two possible actions, either exchange their ₹2,000 notes or deposits for which the central bank has granted four months.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that a final decision regarding the future of ₹2,000 notes will be made by the end of the September 30 deadline for deposit or exchange. It remains uncertain whether these notes will maintain their legal tender status after that date. The RBI determination will be based on the number of ₹2000 notes returned to the banking system.