How to Download Aadhaar card without a mobile number
If you want to download your Aadhaar card details but don't have access to your registered mobile phone number, this is an easy way to do it.
If you are an Indian citizen, having your Aadhaar card with you is crucial nowadays. Whether you are travelling or accepting delivery from your courier, Aadhaar is the easiest way to identify yourself to the proper authorities. You may need a documented version of your Aadhaar from time to time and unfortunately do not have your phone number on file.
If that's the case, you might be wondering how you can download your data from Aadhaard without using your registered phone number. Don't worry as there is an easy way to do it and all you need to do is have an alternate mobile number available with you. These are the steps to do it.
Download Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number
The process is very easy. Please note that you need to make a transaction in this process, so please have your online payment methods handy.
- Visit the official UIDAI website and go to the 'My Aadhaar' section.
- Click on the option 'Request Aadhaar PVC card'.
- The next step is to enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.
- Here, you can also use the 16-digit Virtual Identification Number (VID) instead of the Aadhaar number. Enter the security code or captcha.
- Choose the option 'My mobile number is not registered.
- You have to enter an alternative mobile number with active service.
- Then click on the 'Send OTP' button.
- Now enter the OTP sent to this alternate number.
- Accept the Terms and Conditions and select the 'Submit button.
- Once you do, you will get a preview of your letter from Aadhaar.
- The next step is to make the payment, which can be done by clicking on the 'Make a payment' option.
- Now download your Aadhaar card details to your PC and make a hard copy of it.