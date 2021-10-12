How to Download Aadhaar card without a mobile number

If you are an Indian citizen, having your Aadhaar card with you is crucial nowadays. Whether you are travelling or accepting delivery from your courier, Aadhaar is the easiest way to identify yourself to the proper authorities. You may need a documented version of your Aadhaar from time to time and unfortunately do not have your phone number on file.



If that's the case, you might be wondering how you can download your data from Aadhaard without using your registered phone number. Don't worry as there is an easy way to do it and all you need to do is have an alternate mobile number available with you. These are the steps to do it.

Download Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number

The process is very easy. Please note that you need to make a transaction in this process, so please have your online payment methods handy.