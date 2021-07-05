How to download iOS 15, iPad OS 15 public beta and compatible devices

Last month, Apple introduced iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 at WWDC 2021. It has now released the first public beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The stable version of both updates is expected to be released later this year in September, but before that, iPhone and iPad users can experience the new updates via public beta iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 come with new features, including updates to FaceTime, Siri, Live Text, and more.

Compatible devices: iPhone 12 to iPhone SE and more

The iOS 15 and iPad OS 15 public beta versions can be downloaded and installed on supported devices.

iOS 15 is compatible with these devices: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Compatible devices: iPad Pro to iPad Air 2 and more

As for iPad OS 15, it can be downloaded on 12.9-inch iPad Pro (5th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (4th generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation), 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation), 12-inch iPad Pro, 9-inch (1st generation), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5. generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) and iPad Air 2.

How to download and install iOS 15, iPad OS 15

1. First, enrol in the Apple Beta Software Program with your Apple ID.

2. Once you have enrolled on your iPhone or iPad, go to the Settings menu.

3. Then, open General and select Software Update.

4. Download the available Software Update, which will be iOS 15 or iPad OS 15.

It would be best to have at least 50 percent battery and a good Wi-Fi connection to download and install the update. Ensure that you have backed up your data before installing the beta update. Since this is the beta version of iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, some functions may not work properly on the device.