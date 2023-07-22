Live
How to keep your Google account active; Google to delete inactive accounts
Google is rolling out a new policy requiring users to delete inactive accounts that haven't been signed in or used for at least two years.
Google announced it would begin deleting Google accounts that were last used or signed in at least two years ago. Google is reportedly notifying users about this change so they can prevent their accounts from being automatically deleted.
The company says abandoned accounts are at least ten times less likely than active accounts to have two-factor authentication set up, making them more vulnerable to hacking. Google's new policy prioritises user security and reduces the risks of maintaining inactive accounts.
How to keep your Google account active
While Google will send users warning emails to reactivate their accounts if you also have a Google account that hasn't been used for months, here's how you can prevent it from being deleted. First of all, log in to the account that you have abandoned for about 2 years. These are a few activities that will help you keep your accounts active.
- Read or send an email
- Use Google Drive
- Watch a YouTube video
- Download an app on the Google Play Store
- Use Google search
- Use Sign in with Google to sign in to a third-party app or service
Even if you didn't use your Google account for two years, Google won't delete your account if you have an existing subscription set up through your account.