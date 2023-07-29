How to stay safe from this new virtual number +92 scam

These days, scammers are approaching people with phone numbers beginning with the country code +92 and luring them into their scam by offering them free iPhones and other Apple products.



Scammers are using virtual numbers to trick people

For those unfamiliar, the creation of virtual phone numbers, including those beginning with the country code "92" or any other code, is not inherently illegal or fraudulent. Virtual phone numbers are legitimate tools businesses, and individuals use for various purposes, such as privacy, marketing, and communication. However, scammers are now exploiting these virtual phone numbers for fraudulent activities.

How to stay safe from this new virtual number scam

While calls and messages offering gifts or lucrative offers can be enticing, they are often fraudulent. Being aware and sceptical can save you from falling for these scams.

Follow these steps to protect yourself from phone scams involving virtual numbers:

1. Be careful when sharing personal information over the phone, especially if you did not initiate the call.

2. Verify the identity of the caller independently. If someone claims to be from a company or organization, look up their official contact information and call them back using the verified contact details.

3. Avoid engaging with suspicious calls or messages, and block or report them immediately.

4. Register your phone number with the national "Do Not Call" registry to eliminate unwanted calls.

5. Use caller ID apps or services like Truecaller that can help identify and block potential fraudulent calls."

Educate yourself and others about common phone scams and warning signs. Scammers are constantly adapting their tactics, so staying informed and vigilant is crucial to protecting yourself and your personal information.