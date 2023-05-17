How to track your lost phone on the Sanchar Saathi portal

Nothing can be more agonizing than losing your smartphone. While you can buy a new one, recovering the data is the most tedious part of changing your smartphone. And in most cases, it doesn't recover your data either. However, the government has made it easier to track lost phones. Although it may seem impossible to track lost phones, the government has launched a website that will let you know where your phone is, whether it has been lost or stolen.



The website that the government has launched is called the Sanchar Saathi portal (www.sancharsaathi.gov.in). One note is that in order to track your lost phone, you need to have its IMEI number handy. If you have lost your phone, you will find the IMEI number mentioned on your box.

To register your lost phone, you need to visit the Sanchar Saathi website and enter your details. You have the option to lock your old phone, your SIM card, and you can also unlock your phone if you find it. Since launching the Sanchar Saathi portal, it has proven very effective in identifying fraudulent connections. More than 40 lahks of fraudulent connections have been detected, and more than 36 lahks of such connections have already been disconnected. These numbers underline the effectiveness of the portal in combating fraudulent activities and improving the security of mobile connections.

"The launch of the Sanchar Saathi portal is welcomed by the Indian telecom industry, and congratulations are extended to the Government for initiating this citizen-centric initiative that will contribute significantly to the empowerment of mobile subscribers nationwide, as well as the enhancement of the safety and security of their mobile devices, " COAI chief Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar said.

In addition, he highlighted that the implementation of solutions based on digital technology through the Sanchar Saathi portal exemplifies the commitment of the telecommunications industry to serve users throughout the country. Portal modules such as CEIR and TAFCOP, with functionality such as Know your Mobile and the use of ASTR, will play a crucial role in reducing cases of mobile phone theft and detecting anomalies to prevent misuse and fraud. Users will gain the ability to determine mobile connections issued to their name, cancel unnecessary connections, block or track lost mobile phones, and verify device authenticity when purchasing new or used mobile phones.