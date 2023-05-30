How to update Aadhaar card details online for free

If someone wants to update their photo, iris or other biometric details, they must visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre and pay the required fee. It is recommended to update the Aadhaar card details every 10 years to ensure data accuracy and improve the verification process. Aadhaar update process is free of charge until June 14.



How to update Aadhaar details online



If you want to update your demographics: address, name, date of birth, gender, and email on your Aadhaar card for free, find the step-by-step guide to doing so.

1. Go to uidai.gov.in, the official website of UIDAI.

2. Click the "My Aadhaar" tab and select "Update your Aadhaar" from the dropdown menu.

3. You will be redirected to the "Update Aadhaar Details (Online)" page. Then, click "Continue Aadhaar Update".

4. Enter your Aadhaar number and Captcha verification code, then click "Send OTP".

5. Enter the OTP you received and click "Login".

6. On the next page, choose the demographic details you want to update and carefully fill in the new details.

7. After making the necessary changes, click "Submit".

8. Upload the required scanned documents and click "Submit Update Request".

9. After submitting the request, you will get an updated request number (URN) by SMS on your registered mobile number. Save this URN for tracking.

How to check the status

1. To check the status, visit myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ and click "Check Registration and Update Status" 2. Enter your URN number and captcha to see the status of your update request.

3. Double-check the details you provide and ensure all the documents are ready to upload.