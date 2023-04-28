How to use your WhatsApp account simultaneously on multiple phones



WhatsApp has finally released one of its biggest features for both Android and iOS. Announcing the ability to link a WhatsApp account across multiple devices, WhatsApp now allows users to link a WhatsApp account to multiple phones and use them at the same time. Until now, WhatsApp only allowed linking mobile phones with desktop and laptop computers. But with the latest update, that will change.

You will be able to sync your WhatsApp account with four devices, just like you link with web browsers, tablets, and desktop computers. The linking process is like connecting your WhatsApp account to different devices. This means if you have two iPhones or Android phones, or one of each, you can use your WhatsApp account simultaneously on both an iPhone and an Android simultaneously.

How to use your WhatsApp account on many phones

- Open WhatsApp on your mobile and go to the main page.

– Tap on the settings section and select Paired devices.

– Tap Pair a device and follow the onscreen instructions to enable the feature.

You can also enter your phone number into WhatsApp Web to receive a unique code that you can use on your mobile to enable device pairing rather than scanning a QR code. How to scan the QR code:

- Open WhatsApp on your phone.

– Tap More options > Paired devices.

– Tap Pair a device.

- Unlock your primary phone.

In case your device has biometric authentication, follow the instructions on the screen. If biometric authentication is not enabled, you need to enter the pin that you use to unlock your phone.

- Point your primary phone to the screen of the device you want to pair and scan the QR code.

All the users will get the update in the coming weeks. Users must keep their devices updated to receive the multi-device pairing feature.