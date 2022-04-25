HP LaserJet Tank MFP 1005 printer boosts productivity for SMBs

As small and medium businesses (SMBs) and working professionals seek more reliable and cost-efficient tech devices in the hybrid normal, PC and printer major HP has brought a new laster tank printer to India that offers enhanced business efficiency sans any compromise on time, cost, complexity and quality.

The HP LaserJet Tank MFP 1005 features automatic duplex printing, a 40-sheet auto document feed support, and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent printing, even with daily use.

In view of the significant growth of small and medium-sized businesses in recent years, the latest printer supports next generation of entrepreneurs and business owners by streamlining their print management.

Priced at Rs 23,695, HP Laser Tank 1005 printer comes with some next-gen features.

Is this an ideal choice for high-quality, low-cost printing? Let us find out.

First and foremost, the printer is engineered for high-volume printing -- pre-filled with 5,000 pages of toner in the tank that helps to save on refills with ultra-high yield HP Toner Reload Kit.

The device delivered exceptional quality with sharp text and bold blacks, page after page.

You can easily refill the original HP Toner in nearly 15 seconds, enjoying less downtime with 2,500 and 5,000-page HP Toner refill options.

The original HP Toner reload kit can save up to 90 per cent waste and offers a unique design, made with over 75 per cent less plastic.

The device offers automatic two-sided printing and you can print, scan, and share anytime, anywhere with the HP Smart app.

HP Laser Tank 1005 printer is an ideal device for low maintenance with a long-life up to 50,000-page imaging drum to ensure consistent and exceptional printing.

For maximum productivity, you can enhance your uptime with print speeds up to 22ppm.

The printer comes with smart-guided buttons, dual-band Wi-Fi with self-reset and Bluetooth LE connection, HP 'WOLF Security Essential' feature and a 150-sheet input tray.

The printer easily handles tasks, be it print, scan or copy, thus fulfilling your daily office needs.

You can seamlessly connect using the best-in-class HP Smart app which enables employees to print remotely from their mobile device and also access advanced scanning features with �Smart Advance' tool.

Advanced safety features, supported by HP Wolf Essential secure, are also incorporated throughout to ensure sensitive data stays protected.

In a nutshell, HP Laser Tank 1005 Printer is an ideal choice for value-conscious users with elaborate printing needs who are always busy and constantly challenged to do more of everything.

The printer will enable an improved business efficiency without any compromise on time, cost, complexity and quality.