Huawei MatePad 11.5 India Launch Teased via Flipkart Microsite

Huawei could be preparing to expand its device portfolio in India with the launch of a new tablet, according to fresh online hints. An upcoming product microsite has appeared on Flipkart, strongly suggesting that the Chinese tech giant is gearing up for a release in the country. While the teaser page does not explicitly name the device, industry reports indicate that the product may be the Huawei MatePad 11.5, a tablet already available in several global markets.

A report by 91Mobiles points out that the silhouette and design visible in the teaser closely resemble the MatePad 11.5. If accurate, this could mark one of Huawei’s notable hardware introductions in India after a prolonged period of limited activity in the region.

Since 2020, Huawei has largely stepped back from launching smartphones in India. Instead, the company has maintained a modest presence through products such as smartwatches and true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, typically distributed via third-party sellers. It remains uncertain whether this potential tablet launch signals a broader comeback strategy or if Huawei will continue relying on indirect sales channels.

What to Expect from the MatePad 11.5

If the teased device is indeed the MatePad 11.5, Indian consumers can expect a feature-rich mid-range tablet designed for productivity and entertainment.

The tablet sports an 11.5-inch TFT LCD IPS display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, offering smooth visuals suitable for streaming, browsing, and gaming. It runs on HarmonyOS 4.3, Huawei’s in-house operating system developed as an alternative ecosystem for its devices.

Under the hood, the MatePad 11.5 is equipped with 8GB RAM and offers two storage variants — 128GB and 256GB — giving users flexibility based on their usage needs. For imaging duties, the device includes a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

Battery performance appears to be a strong point. The tablet packs a large 10,100mAh battery designed to support extended work and media sessions without frequent charging. In terms of portability, it weighs 515 grams and measures just 6.1mm in thickness, making it relatively slim and travel-friendly.

Why Huawei Has Been Quiet in India

Huawei’s reduced visibility in India over the past few years has largely been shaped by regulatory and geopolitical developments. Tensions between India and China that escalated in 2020 led to heightened scrutiny of Chinese technology firms operating in the country. Companies linked to telecommunications infrastructure and digital networks have faced tighter oversight, which has limited Huawei’s expansion opportunities.

A significant hurdle has been India’s “trusted sources” policy governing telecom equipment procurement. Under this framework, network providers are permitted to source equipment only from vendors cleared by the government. Huawei has not secured this approval, effectively excluding it from participation in India’s fast-growing 5G infrastructure rollout.

Global trade restrictions have also impacted the company. US export controls have prevented Huawei from licensing Google Mobile Services from Google. As a result, Huawei smartphones cannot pre-install widely used applications such as the Play Store, Gmail, and Maps. This has reduced the brand’s competitiveness in markets like India, where Android users rely heavily on Google’s ecosystem.

Whether the MatePad launch represents a cautious re-entry or a larger revival plan remains to be seen, but the teaser has certainly revived interest in Huawei’s India roadmap.