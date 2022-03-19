Huge price drop on iPhone 12! Find how to get it at the best price

Apple iPhones are always in demand, but prices can be prohibitive and off-putting for many people. Therefore, there are many iPhone fans who are constantly looking for the best deal to get the maximum discount. The good news for these iPhone buyers is that a massive iPhone 12 price drop has been announced right now! The Amazon e-commerce website is offering great deals on the iPhone 12 series right now. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 offer is currently the lowest priced along with the bank offer and trade-in offers. And if you're one of those who can't settle for the low memory variant, then the 128GB iPhone 12 model is all you need. A new iPhone 12, with high memory capacity at a lower price! That's all you need, right? Learn here how to get the iPhone 12 at the lowest price.

iPhone 12 price drop on Amazon

The iPhone 12 price is Rs. 70,900 for its 128GB memory variant without any discount. But right now, you can get the iPhone 12 at a huge discount. Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 with a fixed price of Rs. 10,901, bringing the price down to Rs. Rs. 59,999. In addition to that, you can find various bank offers including instant 10 percent discounts up to Rs. 1,500 on American Express credit card and up to 5 percent cash back on HDFC Bank Millennia credit cards.

But in addition to this, you can lower the price of iPhone 12 with the applicable trade-in offer, which offers up to Rs. 14,000 discount through the exchange agreement. You should note that the discount may not apply to all smartphones and the trade-in value may vary depending on the condition and model being traded-in.

More specifically, if you are planning to upgrade an old iPhone 11 to iPhone 12, this will further reduce the cost of your iPhone 12 by Rs. 8,550 in the exchange offer. That means it will cost you just Rs. 51,449. Although you should make sure that your old smartphone is working properly and has no dents, scratches or cracks on the screen or the body.